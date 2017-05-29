Investigation launched into early closure of Mocha police station

The Guyana Police Force through the Office of Professional Responsibility has launched an investigation following a news article ‘Mocha residents complain about early closure of Police Outpost’

The force added in a media release, that the Mocha Outpost, like any other Station, is required to be open twenty-four hours a day.

The release further stated, that ‘A’ Division, has been very active in the Mocha Community through its Community Policing Group and Youth Group Community Programme.