Investigation launched into early closure of Mocha police station
The Guyana Police Force through the Office of Professional Responsibility has launched an investigation following a news article ‘Mocha residents complain about early closure of Police Outpost’
The force added in a media release, that the Mocha Outpost, like any other Station, is required to be open twenty-four hours a day.
The release further stated, that ‘A’ Division, has been very active in the Mocha Community through its Community Policing Group and Youth Group Community Programme.
“The Guyana Police Force wishes to inform residents in Mocha that whenever they see the Outpost door closed, to kindly call the Duty Officer at Brickdam Operations Room on telephone numbers 227-1611, 227-1149, 227-1270 or 225-6940-9, or Force Control, Eve Leary on telephone numbers 225-6411, 226-2917 or 226-4585,” it added.