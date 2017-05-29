Clothes vendor killed in road accident

Forty-five-year-old Dereck Mangal of Diamond on the East Bank of Demerara, was on Monday morning killed in a hit and run accident in central Georgetown around 7.a.m.

An Eyewitness told this newscast that the clothes vendor was riding his motorcycle when a speeding car reportedly jumped the traffic light and slammed into another car which crashed into Mangal and sent him flying into the utility pole.

Public spirited citizens came to the man’s aid, placed him in a mini-bus and took him to the Georgetown Public Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The police later detained both drivers of the two cars involved in the accident, as the probe continues into the matter.

Mangal’s brothers who were at the hospital told reporters that his late brother was a careful rider and a lover of birds.

He was carrying his bird and it also died in the accident.