The public is being encouraged to voice their concerns regarding the parking meter contract, as the new committee engages stakeholders Posted by: admin Posted date: May 25, 2017 In: Top Stories, Videos Share this: Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window) Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window) Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window) Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window) Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window) Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window) Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window) Share on Skype (Opens in new window) Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window) Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window) Click to print (Opens in new window) ‹ Previous Next › Related posts Ranks at the Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit are looking for a video forensic specialist to retrieve video that is vital to their investigation, into the recent cocaine in Lumber bust A shake up at the Guyana Geology and Mines Commission which saw some changes to key personnel Changes to the way information regarding government is disseminated to the public is expected with the installation of new board at NCN Diamond Mineral Waters Sports Round up, May 24, 2017 Leave a Comment Click here to cancel reply. Name* Email* Website Submit Comment Notify me of follow-up comments by email. Notify me of new posts by email.