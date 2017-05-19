Linden Clothes vendor murdered 

Police are investigating the murder of Shamika London, 37, a clothes vendor and a mother of a two-year-old who resided at Central Amelia’s Ward, Mackenzie, Linden.

The woman was murdered around 10: 30.a.m on Friday at her home, allegedly by her husband who is now on the run.

About 10: 30 hrs, the victim drenched in blood, ran across to her neighbor for assistance but collapsed outside of the yard. She was rushed to the Mackenzie Hospital by neighbors where she was pronounced dead on arrival.

The body which bore multiple stab wounds is presently at the hospital’s mortuary awaiting a post-mortem examination. A blood-stained knife, suspected to be the murder weapon was found at the scene.