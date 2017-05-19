GPF rank succumbed to accident injuries

The Guyana Police Force said it now mourns the death of one of its members, who died hours after being involved in an accident with a female who was said to be pushing a bicycle on the Borlam Public Road, East Coast Berbice about 11:30 .p.m on Thursday night.

Enquiries disclosed that Police Constable 22155 Khrystama Yasin, 23, single and of lot 34 Vryheid, West Canje Berbice, was proceeding west along the southern carriageway of the Borlam Public Road with his motorcycle CG 7801, when he collided with pedestrian Youlander Collins, 27, of Dazelle Housing Scheme, East Coast Demerara, who was pushing a bicycle she allegedly stole from the Fort Canje Psychiatric Hospital.

They were rushed to the New Amsterdam Hospital,l where Constable Yasin died at about 05:30hrs this morning whilst being prepared to be transferred to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation.

Youlander Collins, a patient of the Fort Canje Psychiatric Hospital, was later transferred to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation and admitted in a stable condition.