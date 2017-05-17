You Are Here: Home » Top Stories » The judiciary must have its full complement of officers. This commitment from President David Granger as sworn in two new Appeal Court Justices

The judiciary must have its full complement of officers. This commitment from President David Granger as sworn in two new Appeal Court Justices

Posted by: Posted date: May 17, 2017 In: Top Stories, Videos

Related posts

Leave a Comment

© 2016 Capitol News Guyana

Scroll to top