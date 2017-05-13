You Are Here: Home » Top Stories » The High court has halted GTT’s efforts at retrenching over 200 workers, at least for the time being.

The High court has halted GTT’s efforts at retrenching over 200 workers, at least for the time being.

Posted by: Posted date: May 13, 2017 In: Top Stories, Videos

Related posts

Leave a Comment

© 2016 Capitol News Guyana

Scroll to top