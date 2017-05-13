The High court has halted GTT’s efforts at retrenching over 200 workers, at least for the time being. Posted by: admin Posted date: May 13, 2017 In: Top Stories, Videos Share this: Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window) Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window) Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window) Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window) Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window) Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window) Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window) Share on Skype (Opens in new window) Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window) Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window) Click to print (Opens in new window) ‹ Previous Next › Related posts Father arrested while attempting to bribe police Gold miner killed in Potaro River At least a dozen individuals have shown interest in the struggling Sugar Industry The Ministry of Public Health is working on remedying deficiencies as it seeks to improve the delivery of health care in Region 2. Leave a Comment Click here to cancel reply. Name* Email* Website Submit Comment Notify me of follow-up comments by email. Notify me of new posts by email.