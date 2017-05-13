Gold miner killed in Potaro River

Homicide Detectives say they are making stringent efforts to apprehend a co-worker who is the prime suspect for the murder of 56 yr. old Damon Scipio a/k/a Rastaman, a miner of Moco Moco Village, Central Rupununi.

A Police media release stated that the murder occurred between 11.p.m last night and 6.a.m Saturday morning, at BK Old Road Backdam, Potaro River.

The investigation has so far revealed that the victim who was employed by a small-scale mining company at 111 miles Madhia, was performing duties at the company’s watch camp, guarding a sluice box with two gold mats, when he was fatally chopped three times to his head and once to his left wrist. The gold mats have been stolen.

The victim’s body is at the Mahdia Hospital Mortuary awaiting a post-mortem examination and investigations are ongoing.