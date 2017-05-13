Father arrested while attempting to bribe police

A 39-year-old, ‘C’ Field Sophia man who attempted to bribe a policeman on Friday last with half of a million dollars to release his 19-year-old son was arrested during a string operation.

The bribe attempt according to police, was being made by the father for the release of his son, who was arrested for the unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition.

The cash, police added, has been lodged as exhibits.

Last Tuesday, one of two men on a motorcycle dropped an unlicensed .32 pistol with 5 rounds on Vlissengen Road and fled, during a police pursuit.