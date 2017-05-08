Sophia residents are calling on Police to do everything to apprehend the killers of a bread vendor Posted by: admin Posted date: May 08, 2017 In: Top Stories, Videos Share this: Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window) Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window) Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window) Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window) Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window) Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window) Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window) Share on Skype (Opens in new window) Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window) Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window) Click to print (Opens in new window) ‹ Previous Next › Related posts Issues affecting West Coast Berbice were highlighted during a recent Ministerial outreach The Family of a miner shot by police earlier last month in North West are calling for an inquest into his death Diamond Mineral Water Sports Roundup – May 05th, 2017 Teenagers remanded for school boy’s murder at Covent Garden school fair Leave a Comment Click here to cancel reply. Name* Email* Website Submit Comment Notify me of follow-up comments by email. Notify me of new posts by email.