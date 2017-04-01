You Are Here: Home » Top Stories » More technical assistance for officers in the oil and gas sector, this as a MOU was inked between a local consulting company and an international Firm

More technical assistance for officers in the oil and gas sector, this as a MOU was inked between a local consulting company and an international Firm

Posted by: Posted date: April 01, 2017 In: Top Stories, Videos

Related posts

Leave a Comment

© 2016 Capitol News Guyana

Scroll to top