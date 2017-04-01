You Are Here: Home » Top Stories » A Commission of Inquiry has been launched into the detainment and release of suspected cocaine vessel found in Guyana’s waters

A Commission of Inquiry has been launched into the detainment and release of suspected cocaine vessel found in Guyana’s waters

Posted by: Posted date: April 01, 2017 In: Top Stories, Videos

Related posts

Leave a Comment

© 2016 Capitol News Guyana

Scroll to top