You Are Here: Home » News » The Natural Resources Ministry was the scene of a protest by owners of land up the demerara river

The Natural Resources Ministry was the scene of a protest by owners of land up the demerara river

Posted by: Posted date: March 31, 2017 In: News, Top Stories

By Iva Wharton –

Related posts

Leave a Comment

© 2016 Capitol News Guyana

Scroll to top