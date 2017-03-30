You Are Here: Home » Top Stories » Residents of two communities along the Soesdyke/Linden Highway accessing potable water after more than three decades

Residents of two communities along the Soesdyke/Linden Highway accessing potable water after more than three decades

Posted by: Posted date: March 30, 2017 In: Top Stories, Videos

By Iva Wharton –

Related posts

Leave a Comment

© 2016 Capitol News Guyana

Scroll to top