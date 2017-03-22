UPDATE: Police arrest abusive Tain Granny 

By Tracey Khan-Drakes – The abusive Tain Corentyne, Berbice grandmother was arrested Tuesday afternoon and taken into custody at the Whim police station following a news report by this outlet with video evidence of her abusing the 9-year-old child of her late daughter.

The motherless girl has been reportedly enduring physical and emotional abuse by the woman who was expected to care for her and another sibling after their father disappeared, soon after their mother’s funeral.

Capitol News broke the story and exposed this instance of abuse after it was brought to our attention by persons in the village who have tried tirelessly in the past to help the child.

On Tuesday we learned that Inspector Ian Welch of the Albion Police Station was so moved by the child’s plight that he acted immediately after seeing the video and made his way over to the home of the grandmother.

Welch along with inspector Altia Solomon took the grandmother in for questioning and she admitted to repeatedly ‘beating’ the older child for what she deemed ‘bad behaviour’.

She was then placed in the lockups and a police investigation has been launched into the matter.

The children are now left with their aunt who has reportedly condoned the abuse. Child Care Services in Berbice has finally launched a serious investigation into the incident following repeated calls from this newscast about the child.

The children’s mother died some five years ago due to pregnancy complications and their father disappeared shortly after.

The children will now likely be given help and this is as a result of a caring villager who took it upon herself to ensure these children are rescued.

Some of the instances of abuse were even captured on tape.

The grandmother is reportedly in her mid-forties and cleans shrimp at the Rose Hall Town market and is reportedly financially frustrated by the responsibilities that come with caring for two young children.

The children are reportedly made to do the strenuous household tasks before leaving for school daily. It was also related to this newscast that when these tasks are not performed basic necessities are withheld from them.