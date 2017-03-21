Body discovered next to Richard Ismael Secondary
The body of an unidentified man was on Tuesday morning found floating in a trench opposite the Richard Ismael Secondary School.
The discovery was made by the Administrator for the Council of Technical and Vocational Education on her first day on the job.
The woman told reporters that she was about to park her car when she noticed an object submerged in the water, upon checking she made the shocking finding.
Police are on the scene investigating the matter.