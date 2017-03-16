Several locations proposed for new Demerara River crossing in feasibility study  

The feasibility study for the construction of the new Demerara River crossing has been completed by a Dutch company, LievenseCSO and a draft report will be handed over to the cabinet, making way for the commencement of public consultation by mid-April.

This is according to the Ministry of Public Infrastructure in a media release on Wednesday (March 15).

Minister David Patterson and his team met with Arie Mol, a representative of the Dutch company during a presentation where New Hope, Peter’s Hall, Eccles, and Houston were highlighted as possible locations for the new crossing.

A more detailed presentation of the feasibility study is expected to be made at a later date.