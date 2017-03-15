16-Y-O Berbice teen commits suicide

A 16-year-old teen of Rose Hall Town, Corentyne Berbice reportedly committed suicide on Wednesday (March 15).

Dead is Shamar Hunte, a former student of Lower Corentyne Secondary.

The teen’s family are in a state of disbelief after his mother discovered his lifeless body hanging from the roof of his room earlier today.

This newscast understands that the teen’s mother scolded him this morning following a misunderstanding and left for work. She later returned and kept calling for him but got no response, she had to then force entry to his room and found him dangling.