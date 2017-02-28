You Are Here: Home » Top Stories » It was billed a meeting of legal minds…this as AG Basil Williams and his shadow minister met at the AG’s Chambers to discuss the appointment of a Chairman for GECOM

It was billed a meeting of legal minds…this as AG Basil Williams and his shadow minister met at the AG’s Chambers to discuss the appointment of a Chairman for GECOM

Posted by: Posted date: February 28, 2017 In: Top Stories, Videos

Related posts

Leave a Comment

© 2016 Capitol News Guyana

Scroll to top