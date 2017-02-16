Mother of one busted with ‘weed’ and cocaine 

A mother of one of Atlantic Ville, East Coast Demerara was this morning apprehended by police with illegal drugs found in her shop.



A media statement from the force stated, that the woman’s reputed husband was recently incarcerated on a similar offence.



Police ranks acting on information went to the 24-year-old suspect’s shop about 09:40h and in her presence carried out a search and found a small quantity of cannabis and cocaine, packaged in zip-lock bags.



She is being processed for court.