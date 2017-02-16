You Are Here: Home » News » Mother of one busted with ‘weed’ and cocaine 

Posted date: February 16, 2017

A mother of one of Atlantic Ville, East Coast Demerara was this morning apprehended by police with illegal drugs found in her shop. 

A media statement from the force stated, that the woman’s reputed husband was recently incarcerated on a similar offence.
 
Police ranks acting on information went to the 24-year-old suspect’s shop about 09:40h and in her presence carried out a search and found a small quantity of cannabis and cocaine, packaged in zip-lock bags. 

She is being processed for court.

