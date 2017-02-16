Five Berbicians charged with phone card vendor’s murder 

Five persons were this morning jointly charged with the murder of Berbice phone card vendor, Danian Jagdeo who was gunned down during a robbery at Adventure Village, Corentyne last Wednesday.



Those charged are Mark Doman, 22, of Nigg Settlement Corentyne, Abdul Azimuller, 34, of Hampshire Corentyne, Abdul Zahir, 28, of New Scheme Adelphi East Canje Berbice, Shannon Batson, 24, of Hampshire Village and Satesh Budram, 19, also of Hampshire Village Corentyne.



They were not required to plead to the indictable charge when they appeared before Magistrate Charlyn Artiga at the Whim Magistrates’ Court and were all remanded.



The men accused police in Berbice of assaulting them and even displayed visible marks of violence.



Initially, eight persons were held for Jagdeo’s murder. Reports suggested that a teen implicated in the murder will be used as a state witness against those charged, following his release.



The men will return to court on March 4, 2017.