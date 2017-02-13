Guyanese man found with cocaine in shoe at JFK Airport

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A passenger arriving at John F. Kennedy International Airport wasn’t exactly toeing the line.

Amaziah Hohenkirk, of Guyana, arrived at JFK on Feb. 9, according to Customs and Border Protection officials.

Hohenkirk had brought with him four pairs of sneakers and two pairs of shoes, CBP officials said.

The shoes had about four pounds of cocaine hidden in them worth about $67,000, authorities said.

“This latest seizure demonstrates the vigilance of our CBP officers, and their excellence in detecting those who would try to smuggle these illegal substances,” said Robert Perez of the CBP.

Hohenkirk faces federal smuggling charges.