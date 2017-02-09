UPDATE: Seven arrested for C/tyne killing, suspected murder weapon recovered

BY TRACEY KHAN-DRAKES – Seven persons are now in custody as police in Berbice intensify their investigation into the murder of Corentyne businessman, Danian Jagdeo.



The father of four was killed on Wednesday at a shop in Adventure Village, during a robbery by armed gunmen.



Commander of ‘B’ Division, Ian Amsterdam said that the arrested persons hail from the Town of Rose Hall and surrounding areas. During the police operation police also recovered a revolver believed to be used in the murder. The weapon was recovered at the home of a murder suspect who was recently released from prison.



The weapon will be sent for testing to see if it matches the warhead that was recovered from the crime scene.



The commander said initial information revealed that the plan was hatched in Rose Hall by suspects who are known to police.

The operation to arrest the men was spearheaded by Philbert Wilburg, the officer in charge of the Rose Hall outpost.



Jagdeo was at the time delivering phone cards to one of his customers when the bandits pounced on him.



The bandits took away an undisclosed amount of cash and a quantity of phone card, then calmly rode away on a motorcycle, which was abandoned a short distance from the crime scene.

The man’s wife and children were in total shock, upon hearing the news his wife collapsed on the scene.