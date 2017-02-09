Parking rates in the city to be reduced

Following the public outcry over the implementation of the parking meter project in the City, President David Granger on Wednesday afternoon convened a meeting with the City’s Mayor and Town Clerk at State House.

The Head of State made it clear that the Government is not inclined to usurp the authority of the elected Council, however, has taken heed of the concerns of citizens, so much so, that the issue dominated Cabinet’s deliberations on Tuesday.

“No one in the Cabinet is opposed to the need for congestion to be eased and for order in the City. “We agree that the project could be helpful for raising revenue for the Municipality, but only to the extent that it is not harmful to the public’s good,” President Granger said.

Minister of Communities, Ronald Bulkan who was also present at the meeting said that he is pleased that the City Council has already commenced discussions with the contractor, Smart City Solutions, who were very receptive and willing to consider adjustments to the tariffs to make it less burdensome.

“At the end of the day the new rates that are settled on would be far less onerous… When the dust is settled, persons would begin to see and appreciate the benefits that will arise from a measure such as this. Change always comes with some degree of resistance and opposition, but change is part of life and one of the things that results in underdevelopment is a state of inertia and indolence,” the Minister explained.

Meanwhile, Mayor Chase-Green stated that the Council is willing to go back to the negotiation table and to have further consultations with stakeholders with a view of moving forward.

Additionally, Government, police and military vehicles, vehicles owned by utility companies and emergency vehicles such as ambulances and fire tenders are all exempt from paying fees to park. (MOTP)