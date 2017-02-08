Corentyne businessman killed during robbery

A Corentyne Berbice businessman was on Wednesday killed during a robbery at Adventure and robbed of an undisclosed sum of cash and phone cards.

Danian Jagdeo, 36 of Williamsburg Corentyne, was dropping off phone cards to one of his vendors when an armed bandit walked into ‘Country Chief’ shop and whipped out a gun. The owner of the shop managed to secure herself and escaped. A fight ensued and Jagdeo was shot several times about his body.

The men who came on a motorcycle with a fake license plate fled without it. Eyewitnesses said one of the bandits had on a full face helmet and the other only had on a hat covering his face.

His wife, Mary Jagdeo who is a Primary school teacher was inconsolable and remains in a state of shock over her husband’s tragic demise. She was heard telling neighbors how hardworking her husband was and how much he cared for his family. He leaves to mourn his four kids, wife, mother and sister.