Berbice woman gunned down during home invasion 

A 45-year-old woman of Tain, Corentyne Berbice was on Tuesday (February 08) gunned down in her home by armed bandits who terrorized her family during an attempted robbery.



Lilawattie Mohamed was shot at close range by one of the bandits.



Residents reported being awoken by the sounds of gunshots and upon investigation learned that Mohamed was shot. She was rushed to the New Amsterdam Hospital where she was pronounced dead on arrival.



The bandits entered the woman’s home and demanded cash, they were met with resistance and ended up shooting Mohamed.



Police in ‘B’ Division arrested a suspect who is assisting with the investigation.