‘Ashby’ and ‘Shark’ wanted by police 

Police have issued wanted bulletins for Keon Ashby and ‘Waynie’ or ‘Shark’ for questioning in relation to a murder which occurred last month at Kaneville, East Bank Demerara. The men are being blamed for starting a fire which claimed the life of a toddler and left several persons homeless.

Ashby is of African origin and his last known address is Kaneville, and ‘Waynie’ or ‘Shark’ is also of African Origin and his last known address is Diamond housing Scheme.

The police are asking anyone with information that may lead to the arrest of both men to contact the nearest police station and have stated that all information will be treated with strict confidence.