Trio fund with AK-47, ammo in Campbellville remanded

The trio who were busted at a John Street, Campbellville house with two illegal high-powered weapons and ammunition, today (January 26) appeared in the Georgetown Magistrates’ court to answer to the charges of illegal possession of the items.



The men are ex-phantom gang member, Lloyd Roberts aka Robbie, Andrea Pollydore and Theo Alleyne.



The trio’s lawyer, Nigel Hughes in his bail application told the court that his client’s lives are at risk since several threats have been made against them and their families, particularly Roberts. Hughes also requested that Roberts is placed away from the Camp Street prison since he would be exposed to great danger.



Magistrate Faith McGusty refused bail and adjourned the matter to February 14, 2017.



The men are known to law enforcement and only recently, Roberts was held for questioning in connection with the shooting death of an 18-year-old patron outside of the Rio Nightclub in Queenstown.



He has also been fingered in several other murder cases and other gun crimes.



It was swift police action that resulted in the apprehension of the three men on Sunday last after a brief standoff.



The lawmen acted on information received and swooped down on the two storey building, carried out a search and found an AK47 Rifle, a 9MM Pistol, three magazines and eighty live rounds along with several cellular phones.



The men had been renting the house for awhile now from a City Real Estate company.