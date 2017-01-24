Three persons arrested following separate drug busts at CJIA & Berbice

on Tuesday (January 24). A female outgoing passenger is in police custody following a drug bust at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport, (CJIA) Timehri(January 24).

The so far unidentified woman was attempting to board a flight to Toronto, Canada, according to police.

The woman was arrested after four parcels of what is suspected to be cocaine were found in her suitcase. The substance was weighed and amounted to 4,178 grams.

The suspect is currently in custody assisting with the investigation. The bust was made by police ranks of the Narcotics Branch stationed at (CJIA).

Meanwhile, ranks in ‘B’ Division (Berbice) also conducted several raids in the Fort Ordinance Housing Scheme, East Canje, where a quantity of cannabis was discovered concealed in a red washing tub.