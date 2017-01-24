15-Y-O charged with raping 14-Y-O girl

A 15-year-old Corentyne Berbice teen was on Monday (January 23) placed on $100,000 bail by Magistrate Marissa Mittleholzer when he appeared at the Albion Magistrates’ Court charged with rape.



The teen who told the court he is a fisherman is accused of committing the act against a 14-year- old girl on October, 30th 2016.



The teens are from the same village and known to each other.



The court heard that on the day in question, the accused made contact with the victim with whom he shares a relationship and visited her home, and committed the act in her bedroom.



The teenaged girl lives with a guardian.



Subsequently, her guardian learned of what had transpired and questioned the teen who related what had happened.



The accused is expected back in court on February 6th, 2017.