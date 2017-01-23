You Are Here: Home » Top Stories » Police searching for men who dropped gun and ammo 

Posted by: Posted date: January 23, 2017 In: Top Stories

Police ranks on a mobile patrol in Ankerville, Port Mourant, Berbice, on Monday (January 23) retrieved an unlicensed .25 pistol with three matching rounds, which fell from one of three males, who all managed to escape from the lawmen.

According to a police media release, the ranks observed the men, all dressed in dark clothing on a street south of  Dispensary Dam and immediately pursued them.

The men on seeing the police quickly fled into a nearby clump of bushes and escaped, dropping the firearm in the process.

