Labourer dies in road accident on WCB road 

A 31-year-old Tempe Village, West Coast Berbice (WCB) man is the country’s latest road fatality, according to police.



Dead is labourer Zaheed Jameer.



On Sunday (January 22) the man was proceeding along the Hope Public Road, (WCB) on an unregistered Jialing motorcycle when he lost control and reportedly slammed into the concrete base of a light pole, south of the road.



He was rushed to the Fort Wellington Hospital in an unconscious state where he was pronounced dead on arrival.