Ex-police, phantom gang member arrested in gun bust 

The police were able to remove two illegal high-powered weapons off the streets, following a raid at a house in John Street, Campbellville, Georgetown on Sunday (January 22).

The lawmen acted on a tip off , swooped down on the house and carried out a search and found an AK47 Rifle, a 9MM Pistol, three magazines and eight live rounds along with several cellular phones.

Three men including two ex-police officers and a former member of the notorious phantom gang were taken into custody.

The suspects names have not been released, however police stated that the men are ages 29,30 and 35 and hail from Campbellville, Charlestown, and Linden respectively.