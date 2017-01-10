Pregnant mother dies in road accident

A pregnant Hopetown Village, West Coast Berbice (WCB) mother lost her life in a road accident on Monday (January 09) at No. 2 Village WCB.

Dead are 25-year-old Donnis Higgins and her unborn baby girl.

According to reports the car she was travelling in lost control and slammed into a lamppole.

The occupants were immediately rushed to the New Amsterdam Hospital where Higgins and her baby later died. The other two occupants remain in a critical condition.

The young mother was due to give birth within the next two weeks. She was the mother of a 2-year-old girl.