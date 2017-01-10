You Are Here: Home » Top Stories » Pregnant mother dies in road accident

Pregnant mother dies in road accident

Posted by: Posted date: January 10, 2017 In: Top Stories

A pregnant Hopetown Village, West Coast Berbice (WCB) mother lost her life in a road accident on Monday (January 09) at No. 2 Village WCB.

Dead are 25-year-old Donnis Higgins and her unborn baby girl.
According to reports the car she was travelling in lost control and slammed into a lamppole.
The occupants were immediately rushed to the New Amsterdam Hospital where Higgins and her baby later died. The other two occupants remain in a critical condition.
The young mother was due to give birth within the next two weeks. She was the mother of a 2-year-old girl.

Related posts

Leave a Comment

© 2016 Capitol News Guyana

Scroll to top