Prisoners wounded during brawl at N/A prisons

Two male inmates of the New Amsterdam prison were early Sunday morning (January 08) badly wounded by three brothers on remand for murder.



The injured men are Asif Hamid of Kingston, Corriverton Corentyne and Davanand Dhandhari of Betsy Ground, East Canje Berbice.



Hamid was stabbed to his abdomen, feet, and hands, while Dhandhari was stabbed to the left side of his head, hands and feet.



The men were wounded following a misunderstanding over a cellphone and attacked by the brothers, Nashan, Ramnarine and Tameshwar Jagmohan.



The victims were rescued by prison wardens and taken to the New Amsterdam Hospital where they were admitted. The Police have launched an investigation into the matter.

