President Granger rejects Jagdeo’s nominees for GECOM chair

President David Granger has rejected the six nominees for Chairperson of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM).

Mr. Granger said the names which were submitted by Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo are not aligned with the constitutional requirements.

The announcement came as local media operatives gathered at State House for the annual presidential media brunch.

President Granger said he could not accept the names submitted by Jagdeo because they were “just names.”

They nominees are Governance and Conflict Resolution Consultant Lawrence Lachmansingh, Business Executive Ramesh Dookhoo; former Chief of Staff of the Guyana Defence Force, Retired Major General Norman Mc Lean; Attorney-at-Law and Chartered Accountant, Christopher Ram; Businesswoman and former Broadcast Executive, Rhyaan Shaw and Professor James Rose.