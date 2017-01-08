59-Y-O Lindener arrested with marijuana

A 59-year-old Shoe Maker of Mckenzie, Linden was Saturday (January 07) taken into custody after a search of his premises unearthed three kilograms of Cannabis and several items suspected to have been stolen from a telephone company last year.



According to a media release from the Guyana Police Force, ranks acting on information received, conducted a search of the two-storey house about 18:30 hrs and found the illegal substance in one of the rooms as well as the suspected stolen articles.