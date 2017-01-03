Prison warden charged with wife’s murder

30-year-old Sheldon Prince, the Mazaruni Prison warden who allegedly murdered his wife in cold blood on December 28 at her place of work was today charged with the capital offence of murder and remanded to prison.

Prince of 40 Stanleytown, New Amsterdam was arraigned before Magistrate Marisa Mittelholzer at the New Amsterdam Magistrates’ Court and was not required to plead to the indictable charge. He was represented by attorney-at-law Mursaline Bacchus.

22-year-old Lonnet Prince, of Angoy’s Avenue, New Amsterdam Berbice was stabbed to death by her husband who is also the father of their 4-year-old daughter. Lonnet was a hairdresser attached to the Fort Canje Psychiatric hospital in Berbice.

The suspect reportedly visited the woman’s place of work unannounced with a concealed weapon, which he used to inflict 11 stab wounds to the victim.

Hours after the brutal murder he turned himself into police in ‘B’ Division, in the presence of his Attorney. Prince has reportedly been abusing his wife for years which led to their separation.

An order of protection was even taken out against him by his wife after he repeatedly threatened to harm her. The woman’s father was even forced to transport her to work because of her husband’s aggressiveness.

The matter was adjourned to February 15, 2017.