Teen charged for killing 8-Y-O girl in freak accident

BY TRACEY KHAN-DRAKES –

The 16-year-old male held responsible for the death of an 8-year-old girl who was placed at Alpha’s Children Home in Berbice was on Thursday (December 29) charged with manslaughter during his appearance at the Reliance Magistrates’ Court.

The matter was held on camera and the boy’s name was not released to the media.

The victim Nina Blair succumbed on Christmas day to injuries she sustained during a freak accident at the Children’s Home.

A wall fell on Nina after the teenaged boy entered a car without permission and attempted to drive the vehicle, which he later crashed into the wall.

Nina, along with two of her other siblings were placed in the Alpha Children’s home after their mother Venus Laloo was sentenced to prison for child neglect. The mother of 13 who was recently released from Prison after a $300,000 fine was paid, is back in a dark corner, following her child’s death.

She is now demanding that her children are released back into her care, but some close to her do not believe she has the capacity at this point in her life to properly care for the children.

The teen who was charged has been staying at the Children’s home since he was a baby and

was unrepresented. He was adopted by the caretaker of the home some years back. He is expected to sit the Caribbean Secondary Examination Certificate in 2017.

He was placed on $350,000 bail and the matter was adjourned to February 2017.