PPP ordered to vacate Red House to make way for National Trust

President David Granger has ordered that the lease to the Cheddi Jagan Research Centre Incorporated (CJRCI) also called ‘Red House’ be revoked and that the occupants vacate the property by December 31, 2016.

The Head of State handed down these instructions today in a letter to Minister of State, Joseph Harmon, more than one year after the Coalition Government had engaged the CJRCI on the matter of the lease.

This engagement included negotiations for The Red House to provide a national service by housing information on all of the Presidents of Guyana. Those negotiations proved futile and in an invited comment, Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Basil Williams said that after discussions broke down, he sought to determine the legality of the lease agreement.

The National Trust is a government enterprise whose mandate propels its commitment to the preservation and conservation of historic buildings and sites in Guyana.

Earlier this week, Attorney General and Legal Affairs Minister Basil Williams in a media release stated that the 99-year lease for the lands on which the Red House is located was never formerly approved, rendering it invalid and allowing the President to revoke it.

After the coalition’s assumption of office last year, it was revealed that the land on which Red House sits was leased to the Cheddi Jagan Research Centre Inc. for 99 years for only $12,000 rent per year.