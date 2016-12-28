UPDATE: Husband who killed hairdresser wife turns self in

BY TRACEY KHAN-DRAKES –

Sheldon Prince, the Prison warden who allegedly murdered his wife in cold blood this morning (December 28) at her place of work, turned himself into police in ‘B’ Division hours after the murder, in the presence of his Attorney, Mursaline Bacchus according to acting ‘B’ Division Commander, Errol Watts.

23-year-old Lonnet Prince, of Angoy’s Avenue, New Amsterdam Berbice was stabbed to death by her husband who is also the father of their 4-year-old daughter. Lonnet was a hairdresser attached to the Fort Canje Psychiatric hospital in Berbice.

The suspect reportedly visited the woman’s place of work unannounced with a concealed weapon, which he used to inflict 11 stab wounds to the victim.

Relatives are said to be inconsolable and the dead woman’s mother became ill after receiving the shocking news, she has since been hospitalized.

We will bring you more details as it becomes available.