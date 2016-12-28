BREAKING: Hairdresser stabbed to death by husband at Mental hospital

BY TRACEY KHAN-DRAKES –

A 23-year-old New Amsterdam Berbice woman was this morning stabbed to death by her husband, who is now on the run. The woman has been identified as Lonnet Prince, a hairdresser attached to the Fort Canje Psychiatric hospital.

Her husband has not yet been identified by name but is said to be a trainee prison warden attached to the New Amsterdam Prison.

According to reports out of Berbice, the woman was at her place of work, when her husband came there around 9.a.m and demanded they speak, however; she refused and walked away, it was then that the man whipped out a knife he had on his person and stabbed Prince 11 times in the upper region of her body.

Relatives are said to be inconsolable and the dead woman’s mother became ill after receiving the shocking news, she has since been hospitalized.

We will bring you more details as it becomes available.